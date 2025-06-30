Government buckled under 'pressure' from opposition: Aaditya Thackeray on withdrawal of govt orders on Hindi

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the GRs have been withdrawn, and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy.

"Despite having power, the government had to roll back its own resolutions due to pressure from the people, the opposition and others opposing the imposition of Hindi," Thackeray claimed.

"We will continue our pressure on the government until it issues a formal decision in writing. We no longer trust this government. The unity of the Marathi people must be demonstrated before Delhi," said the legislator, son of former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Asked about motives behind the government's decision, Aaditya Thackeray alleged, "The BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are working hard to prevent any unity between Uddhav and (MNS head) Raj Thackeray.

But they are mistaken if they think they can divide the Marathi pride."

Danve said, "We are happy that our demand has been partially met. But we are still skeptical of the Maharashtra government, especially since it has now formed another committee to study the matter further."

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed the government's reversal on the introduction of Hindi demonstrates how detached it is from the public sentiment.

"The withdrawal of its own decisions on Hindi imposition shows how alienated this government is from concerns of the people. It also underscores the dysfunctionality of the administration," he charged.

The state legislature's monsoon session commenced today and will continue till July 18.

While the House proceedings began with obituary references, the opposition made it clear it would target the government on a range of issues, such as farm loan waiver, fair prices for agricultural produce, inflation, employment, education and alleged administrative irregularities.