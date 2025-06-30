Government strengthens cybercrime crackdown as cases surge nationwide

NEW DELHI: With internet usage and online financial transactions rising sharply over the past two years, cybercrime cases involving phishing emails, financial fraud, and ransomware attacks have seen a corresponding surge.

Cybercriminals are deploying increasingly sophisticated and evolving techniques to defraud unsuspecting individuals across the globe. These crimes often have cross-border implications, prompting international cooperation among law enforcement agencies, a senior CBI official said.

Identifying human error as the primary enabler of cyber fraud, the official noted, “Criminals use social engineering tactics to manipulate people into revealing sensitive information. Many individuals are unaware of common scam methods, making them easy targets. Fraudsters exploit emotions such as fear (threats of legal action), excitement (fake lottery wins), or urgency (bogus emergency fund requests).”

They frequently impersonate trusted sources, including banks, government agencies, and even close friends.

Cybercriminals are also exploiting online payment systems through fraudulent UPI requests and QR codes, card skimming, SIM swaps, and scams involving cryptocurrency and fake investment schemes.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has regularly issued advisories about ransomware threats. It noted that the dark web has become a marketplace for stolen data, hacking tools, and illegal services. Organised cybercriminal groups now engage in activities such as identity theft, data sales, and “Ransomware-as-a-Service” (RaaS).