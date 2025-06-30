Indian Navy leads rescue operation after Pulau-flagged oil tanker catches fire in Gulf of Oman

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar responded swiftly to a distress call on Sunday from the Pulau-flagged oil tanker MT Yi Cheng 6, which had reported a major engine room fire and total power failure while en route from Kandla, India to Shinas, Oman.

The vessel, carrying 14 Indian-origin crew members, was in serious danger when the Indian Navy received the emergency alert.

INS Tabar immediately mobilized its firefighting team and equipment, deploying personnel to the stricken tanker using a combination of ship's boats and helicopter support.

In a coordinated and high-risk operation, 13 naval personnel, along with five crew members from the tanker, began firefighting efforts onboard.

The Indian Navy confirmed that the intensity of the fire has been significantly reduced, though containment operations are still ongoing.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Navy said, “The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla to Shinas, experienced a major engine room fire and complete power failure.

Firefighting personnel and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred to the vessel using boats and helicopters.”