Kuki rebel leader among four shot dead in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Unidentified assailants ambushed a car in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on June 30, killing a rebel leader and his two bodyguards. An elderly woman also lost her life in the incident after being hit by a stray bullet.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on the Jesami Road near Mongjang village, around 10 km from Churachandpur town.

All the bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem. Thahpi Haokip, deputy commander-in-chief of Kuki National Army (KNA), was travelling in the car along with his two bodyguards when they were ambushed.

According to preliminary reports, the assailants fired a barrage of shots a close range. Over a dozen empty shells were recovered from the spot. The incident is believed to be related to a factional feud. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.