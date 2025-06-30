MHA holds talks with Meitei CSOs to discuss ways to resolve Manipur ethnic conflict

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday held the third round of talks with a joint delegation of Manipur valley-based Meitei Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). According to sources, the deliberations concluded on a positive note.

The sources said the delegation had come with a four-point declared agenda, and they stood firm on it. They also said to the MHA representatives that the time has come now for action rather than talks.

The 19-member delegation included seven representatives each from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), and five from the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS).

From the MHA side, four senior officials, including interlocutor AK Mishra, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Rajesh Kamle and Sunil Kumar, and Rahul PR, both Superintendent of Police in the IB, participated in the meeting, which was held in two sessions.

The sources said that the morning session took place from 11.30 am to 2 pm, during which three main points were discussed and in the afternoon session, which was held between 2.55 pm and 3. 25 pm, two additional issues were discussed.

The CSO delegation brought forward critical concerns such as the security and livelihood of farmers in vulnerable fringe areas, the reopening of blocked National and State Highways, and the proper rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at their original places of residence.

The sources said that the MHA responded positively to the delegation’s demands. However, the CSO leaders stressed that only concrete implementation would determine whether the dialogue translates into real progress for the people of Manipur.

Meanhile, COCOMI coordinator Khuraijam Athouba has reportedly said that the meeting discussed pressing issues affecting peace and stability in the state. Another COCOMI leader said that they urged the MHA to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to identify illegal immigrants to protect indigenous people.

During the meeting, the CSOs reiterated their rejection of the legitimacy of militant outfits under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) and engaging with the innocent Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi-Hmar civilians, the sources said.

The sources said that the MHA is also scheduled to hold a separate dialogue with Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement on July 4.