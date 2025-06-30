MoEFCC releases model rules for Agroforestry to support tree farming

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has introduced model rules aimed at promoting agroforestry on agricultural land, with the goal of improving the business environment for farmers involved in tree farming.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has released the "Model Rules for Felling Trees in Agricultural Lands." These model rules simplify the regulatory frameworks for agroforestry in States and Union Territories.

Agroforestry, which involves planting trees on farmland, enhances rural livelihoods by improving soil health, conserving biodiversity, increasing tree cover, promoting water conservation, and contributing to climate resilience, all while alleviating pressure on natural forests.

The rules simplified procedures for registering agroforestry lands and managing tree harvesting and transit. The initiative is expected to encourage greater participation and open opportunities for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt agroforestry practices. The model rules are designed to support the ease of doing business for those involved in tree-based farming systems.