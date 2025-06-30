New political bloc 'Peoples Alliance for Change' launched in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three Kashmir-based political parties have come together to form a new political alliance named the Peoples Alliance for Change.

The alliance comprises the Peoples Conference, led by MLA Sajjad Gani Lone; the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), headed by former MLA Hakim Mohammad Yasin; and the Justice & Development Front (JDF), a newly-formed party comprising former members of the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Srinagar by JDF President Shamim Ahmad Thoker, who emphasised the alliance’s aim to work collectively for the people of Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining consistency in political messaging.

“We must unite to serve the people,” said Thoker, stressing the importance of political unity in the region.

He added, “This alliance is the beginning, not the end. We will approach other like-minded parties to join us in our pursuit of change. This platform seeks to unite those who have endured pain and to exclude those who have inflicted it.”