New political bloc 'Peoples Alliance for Change' launched in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Three Kashmir-based political parties have come together to form a new political alliance named the Peoples Alliance for Change.
The alliance comprises the Peoples Conference, led by MLA Sajjad Gani Lone; the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), headed by former MLA Hakim Mohammad Yasin; and the Justice & Development Front (JDF), a newly-formed party comprising former members of the now-banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
The announcement was made at a press conference in Srinagar by JDF President Shamim Ahmad Thoker, who emphasised the alliance’s aim to work collectively for the people of Jammu and Kashmir while maintaining consistency in political messaging.
“We must unite to serve the people,” said Thoker, stressing the importance of political unity in the region.
He added, “This alliance is the beginning, not the end. We will approach other like-minded parties to join us in our pursuit of change. This platform seeks to unite those who have endured pain and to exclude those who have inflicted it.”
During the announcement, leaders of the three parties released the alliance’s founding document, titled the Declaration for Change.
According to the declaration, the alliance is committed to the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A, and full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. It also pledged to explore all political avenues in pursuit of these objectives.
The document raised concerns about the current reservation system in the Union Territory, describing it as discriminatory towards the people of Kashmir.
“We affirm that all progress must be anchored in dignity. Every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir deserves equal access to rights, resources, and opportunities without discrimination or humiliation,” it stated.
The alliance called for a comprehensive general amnesty for political prisoners, youth, and others impacted by the cycles of conflict. “Healing and reconciliation require courage we choose inclusion over exclusion,” the declaration read.
Emphasising the need for a transformation in political discourse, the alliance asserted that real change must begin within. “We aim to cultivate a new political culture one of truth, accountability, compassion, and forward-thinking. No more politics of fear; this is the politics of purpose.”
The declaration also criticised the long-standing dual political narrative, where leaders speak one language in Delhi and another in Kashmir to suit political convenience.
“This double-speak has robbed Kashmiris, especially the youth, of political clarity and trust. It is time for one transparent political language,” it stated.
Highlighting the need to empower the youth, the alliance declared: “The future of Kashmir cannot be shaped by those who keep switching sides. Youth deserve space in politics not merely as vote banks, but as decision-makers, reformers, and nation-builders who speak the same truth whether in Lal Chowk or Lutyens’ Delhi.”
Calling for a new political culture for a ‘New Kashmir’, the declaration concluded: “If Kashmir is to move forward, it needs a new political culture based on unity, integrity, and development not fear, confusion, or opportunism. One political voice, one roadmap, and one commitment to peace, progress, and people.”
Whether the alliance can mount a serious challenge to the ruling National Conference government remains to be seen.