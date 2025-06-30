PILs in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into Kolkata gang rape case, inclusion of retired judge in SIT

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted leave to file two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions concerning the alleged gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, South Kolkata.
One of the petitions, filed by Advocate Sauma Subhra Ray, argued that the incident at the law college was not a “spontaneous crime of opportunity” but a "premeditated and politically motivated" plan.
In his plea, Ray sought a CBI investigation into the incident under the supervision of a retired judge. He also requested that necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety of women in colleges and universities. Additionally, Ray urged the Court to order the installation of CCTV cameras in all colleges and universities as a security measure.
The second petition, filed by Advocate Vijay Kumar Singhal, pleaded that the Special Investigating Team (SIT) set up by the state to probe the complaint should be headed by a retired judge of the High Court. Singhal also called for strengthening security on the college campus.
Earlier in the day, after the Court assembled, lawyers had drawn the attention of the Calcutta High Court to the need for filing PILs regarding the gang rape incident. However, the division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das De observed that there was no need to draw the Court’s attention at this stage. The Bench clarified that all petitions on the matter should first be formally filed and notices served to the opposite parties. Only then should lawyers approach the Court seeking a hearing. These cases are likely to be heard on Thursday.
Notably, Ray and Singhal are the same advocates who had filed PILs in the Calcutta High Court last August in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.