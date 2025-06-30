PILs in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into Kolkata gang rape case, inclusion of retired judge in SIT

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted leave to file two public interest litigation (PIL) petitions concerning the alleged gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, South Kolkata.

One of the petitions, filed by Advocate Sauma Subhra Ray, argued that the incident at the law college was not a “spontaneous crime of opportunity” but a "premeditated and politically motivated" plan.

In his plea, Ray sought a CBI investigation into the incident under the supervision of a retired judge. He also requested that necessary steps be taken to ensure the safety of women in colleges and universities. Additionally, Ray urged the Court to order the installation of CCTV cameras in all colleges and universities as a security measure.