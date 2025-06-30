Police lathi-charge, fire tear gas shells to disperse descendants of tribal freedom fighters on Hul Diwas in Sahibganj

RANCHI: Ahead of the special programme organised on Hul Diwas at the historic Bhognadih village in Sahibganj on June 30, Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the descendants of tribal freedom fighters Sidho-Kanho.
According to police, they had to apply mild force after stones were pelted from the other side. Local sources informed that the police force was also attacked with bows and arrows by the crowd. At least six police personnel, including two havildars, two constables and the Barharwa SDPO, were injured in the incident.
The injured police personnel have been identified as havildar Mrityunjay Kumar, havildar Sanjay Yadav, constable Ramesh Kumar and constable Chhotu Ram.
“In the morning, a few people tried to create a hindrance in garlanding and worshipping the statues of the martyrs in Bhoganadih Park. These people had already locked the park. When the police arrived, a few people attacked them. In this incident, six policemen, including Barharwa SDPO were injured,” said Sahibganj SP Amit Kumar Singh.
The police had to use mild force to normalise the situation, after which, the situation became normal and the program continued peacefully throughout the day, he added.
Notably, on June 30, 1855, Sido-Kanhu started the Hul Revolution at Bhognadih, following which, Hul Diwas is celebrated every year on this day. A state program is also organised at Bhognadih every year to the honour the tribal freedom fighters. A pandal is set up at Bhognadih under the banner of Sido Kanhu Hul Foundation and Atu Manjhi Baisi.
On Hul Diwas, the descendants of Sido-Kanhu, including the family members of Vansh Mandal Murmu, worship the tribal hero and bathe him with holy waters of the Ganges. Only after that the Chief Minister or someone else performs puja and garlands him.
This time, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was expected to attend the program as the chief guest. However, the district administration did not permit the descendants of Sido-Kanhu to conduct the programme.
Permission was given to worship only before 10 am and after 4 pm through a verbal order of the district administration, due to which, the organisers were angry for the last three days.
“The police also removed the temporary pandal. In protest, the family members and supporters of the descendant locked the Sidhu Kanhu Bhognadih Park on Monday morning, not allowing anybody to enter inside it,” said a local villager requesting anonymity.
The police administration tried to open it, but the supporters remained adamant, which further escalated the tension, he added.
Tensions rose further after the detention of Mandal Murmu and others, leading to a clash between villagers and the police. To disperse the crowd, police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells.
Reports suggest that both policemen and villagers sustained injuries during the altercation. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi strongly condemned the police action against the tribal community on the occasion of Hul Diwas.
“Brutality witnessed today evokes memories of British colonial rule. On the sacred land of the Hul revolution, six generations later, the descendants of Sidhu-Kanhu are once again compelled to rise against oppression and injustice,” posted Marandi on X.
The state government, aligned with external forces, appears unwilling to allow the tribal community of Jharkhand to draw inspiration from the heroic legacy of their ancestors and unite in defence of their identity and rights, he added.