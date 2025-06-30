Police lathi-charge, fire tear gas shells to disperse descendants of tribal freedom fighters on Hul Diwas in Sahibganj

RANCHI: Ahead of the special programme organised on Hul Diwas at the historic Bhognadih village in Sahibganj on June 30, Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the descendants of tribal freedom fighters Sidho-Kanho.

According to police, they had to apply mild force after stones were pelted from the other side. Local sources informed that the police force was also attacked with bows and arrows by the crowd. At least six police personnel, including two havildars, two constables and the Barharwa SDPO, were injured in the incident.

The injured police personnel have been identified as havildar Mrityunjay Kumar, havildar Sanjay Yadav, constable Ramesh Kumar and constable Chhotu Ram.

“In the morning, a few people tried to create a hindrance in garlanding and worshipping the statues of the martyrs in Bhoganadih Park. These people had already locked the park. When the police arrived, a few people attacked them. In this incident, six policemen, including Barharwa SDPO were injured,” said Sahibganj SP Amit Kumar Singh.

The police had to use mild force to normalise the situation, after which, the situation became normal and the program continued peacefully throughout the day, he added.

Notably, on June 30, 1855, Sido-Kanhu started the Hul Revolution at Bhognadih, following which, Hul Diwas is celebrated every year on this day. A state program is also organised at Bhognadih every year to the honour the tribal freedom fighters. A pandal is set up at Bhognadih under the banner of Sido Kanhu Hul Foundation and Atu Manjhi Baisi.

On Hul Diwas, the descendants of Sido-Kanhu, including the family members of Vansh Mandal Murmu, worship the tribal hero and bathe him with holy waters of the Ganges. Only after that the Chief Minister or someone else performs puja and garlands him.