Three killed, six missing after cloudburst hits Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst that struck the Baligarh area on the Barkot-Yamunotri road early Sunday, sweeping away at least 20 labourers from an under-construction hotel site, killing at least three of them.
The rescue teams have so far managed to save 11 of the labourers, and the other six are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered one body from the debris, and the police retrieved two bodies at a distance of 18 kilometres.
The natural calamity has not only caused significant human loss but also severely impacted critical infrastructure. A crucial 10-meter stretch of the Yamunotri Highway has been completely washed away, effectively cutting off connectivity to the site of pilgrimage here. In response to the escalating crisis, the state government has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours.
Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the decision, adding, “As a precautionary measure, I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar.”
The mountainous districts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing relentless, heavy rainfall since Saturday night, leading to an alarming rise in the water levels of major rivers. The Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers, which pass through the Badrinath and Kedarnath regions, are now flowing above the danger mark.
SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi stated, “Police in both districts are appealing to people living on riverbanks to move to safer locations. SDRF units are continuously monitoring potential high-risk areas and have urged pilgrims and others to refrain from approaching the riverbanks.”
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken immediate cognisance of the incident, expressing concern via a tweet about the missing labourers.
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management, shed light on the arduous rescue efforts, explaining, “Police and Army personnel from nearby areas have initiated rescue operations. State and national disaster response teams have been deployed.
Currently, 15 personnel are actively engaged, with approximately 45 more on the way. Due to the challenging terrain, heavy machinery cannot reach the site, and teams are conducting rescues manually. The labourers are either trapped in debris, stuck on rocks, or have been swept away into the river. Efforts to locate them are ongoing,” he said.