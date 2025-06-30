Three killed, six missing after cloudburst hits Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst that struck the Baligarh area on the Barkot-Yamunotri road early Sunday, sweeping away at least 20 labourers from an under-construction hotel site, killing at least three of them.

The rescue teams have so far managed to save 11 of the labourers, and the other six are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered one body from the debris, and the police retrieved two bodies at a distance of 18 kilometres.

The natural calamity has not only caused significant human loss but also severely impacted critical infrastructure. A crucial 10-meter stretch of the Yamunotri Highway has been completely washed away, effectively cutting off connectivity to the site of pilgrimage here. In response to the escalating crisis, the state government has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours.

Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the decision, adding, “As a precautionary measure, I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar.”