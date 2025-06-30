Will bin Waqf Act if voted to power, vows Tejashwi; JD(U) terms it ‘eyewash’

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar was “on its way out”, and the new government in the state led by the Mahagathbandhan will “consign to dustbin” the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi dispensation at the Centre.

He addressed a ‘Save Waqf, Save Constitution’ rally, held at the historical Gandhi Maidan here, where leaders from various political parties had turned up, wearing black bands as a mark of protest. Tejashwi’s remarks were aimed at rallying the minority community’s support.

“I would also ask my Muslim brethren in Bihar to remember that the NDA government is on its way out. In November, a new pro-poor government will be installed in the state and it will consign the Waqf Act to the dustbin,” said Yadav, who will be leading the INDIA bloc charge in the assembly polls.

In response, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha accused the RJD of using the minority community as a vote bank. He dismissed the party’s sympathy for Muslims as mere “eyewash,” arguing that it was a tactic to garner votes in the upcoming elections. Kushwaha further claimed that the people of Bihar were well aware of the RJD’s “nepotistic” mentality.

Tejashwi also took a swipe at BJP, saying the country’s Independence was the result of sacrifices by all communities and criticised the Election Commission’s efforts to revise the voter list. “Be on your guard against the Election Commission’s bid to help the BJP by holding a special intensive revision of the voters’ list. We have to fight it out and thwart any conspiracy to deprive people of their right to vote,” he said.