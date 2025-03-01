AAP blames Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress for Punjab’s drug crisis

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab launched a scathing attack on previous Akali Dal-BJP and Congress governments, accusing them of decades of negligence and complicity in Punjab’s drug crisis.

AAP spokesperson and Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang alleged that the Akali Dal-BJP government, particularly from 2007 onward, played a key role in institutionalizing the drug trade, with several top leaders shielding traffickers.

“Instead of creating job opportunities for Punjab’s youth, they facilitated the drug trade, pushing an entire generation into addiction,” Kang said.

He also criticized the Congress, specifically Captain Amarinder Singh’s government, for failing to address the issue.

“Captain Amarinder vowed to end the drug menace within four months. His government not only failed but actively contributed to the deepening crisis,” he added.

Kang further said the current AAP government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking.