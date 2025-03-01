Air Chief rues shortage of combat aircraft, pitches for indigenously built jets

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Friday talked about the “badly off” numbers of fighters in the force, underlining that while it will take time to fill the existing gap, he would favour indigenously produced jets as replacements.

“Even if a domestic system delivers 85 percent or 90 percent of the performance offered by international products, we will choose to go with the homegrown option,” he said at a seminar organised by Chanakya Forum.

However, tardy delivery will not help, and he quoted Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s assurance that it would deliver 24 fighters starting next year. He was referring to the delayed delivery of the Tejas MK-IA fighters, which was set to begin last February but is yet to begin.