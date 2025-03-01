Arunachal Pradesh: Indigenous faith believers take out rally in support of Freedom of Religion Act

GUWAHATI: Days after Christians in Arunachal Pradesh staged a hunger strike opposing the state government’s move to implement the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, the state’s indigenous faith believers took out a rally on Saturday demanding early implementation of the Act.

During the “Sadbhavna Pad Yatra” organised by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at Doimukh, the participants shouted slogans demanding early implementation of the anti-conversion law.

IFCSAP vice president Pai Dawe told media that through this rally, the indigenous faith believers demonstrated their solidarity with the government for early implementation of the Act.

“This Act was introduced in 1978 for the welfare of the indigenous tribal society. Despite repeated requests, it has not been implemented yet,” Dawe said.

Stating that the Act was passed in the Assembly within four months of its maiden session and it subsequently got the Presidential assent, he lamented that successive governments gave “lip service” by committing to stand for the welfare of tribals. He said the Act, once implemented, would protect the tribals’ culture, tradition and belief system.

A participant said the Act was introduced to protect indigenous people from becoming extinct.

“If it is implemented, we will be able to preserve and maintain our culture, tradition and rituals. Our people are increasingly converting to other religions. This Act will control conversion. That’s the reason why we support it,” he said.

On February 17, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) had staged an eight-hour hunger strike in Itanagar to oppose the Act. Thousands of Christians, including some MLAs, participated.