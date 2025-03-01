BJP set to name new president by mid-March, women front runners
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its new national president by the middle of March – 15th or 16th – after organisational elections in over 13 states conclude. Party sources suggest that the decision on JP Nadda’s successor will be made by building internal consensus.
“As being anticipated, the party aims to appoint a woman to this top post, most likely from South India to send a strong organisational message to the people of the Southern states,” a senior functionary hinted. Either Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari or BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan could emerge as the most likely candidate if a woman from the South is chosen for the position.
The BJP, traditionally known for fostering unity through consultation, is considering multiple factors in its decision-making process, including regional representation, caste dynamics, and the party’s performance in upcoming elections.
The source said Daggubati Purandeshwari is one of the frontrunners. One of these candidates may be selected by the party keen to balance regional influence and national cohesion. Purandeshwari, aged about 66, joined the BJP in 2014 after leaving Congress, bringing her significant experience in organisational affairs. Currently serving as the BJP chief in Andhra Pradesh, she is regarded as a highly articulate woman leader.
Known as ‘Sushma Swaraj of the South’ due to her excellent oratory skills and fluency in five languages, she enjoys widespread acceptance among BJP ranks and supporters.
Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, is an MLA from Coimbatore, where the party’s principal strategist and Home Minister Amit Shah recently attended events.
“She is credited with running several successful outreach programmes through her front and has emerged as one of the most prominent women leaders in the party, trusted by PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” a BJP leader remarked.
A senior and reliable source also suggested that the new incumbent will be in the 50-70 age bracket. “In this context, Manohar Lal Khattar, also being discussed as a potential candidate, does not fit the bill as he is 71. The party will decide the final choice,” remarked the source.
Current HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, around 55, falls within the preferred age range. “If none of the mentioned women candidates is chosen, Dharmendra Pradhan, 55, Bhupendra Yadav, 55, and Vinod Tawde, 61, could also emerge as potential contenders,” suggested a senior leader.
The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Gujarat are scheduled for the next few years after Bihar this year, and the BJP is also considering the electoral profiles of these states while pondering over candidates’ names.
Sources indicate that the party’s ideological mentor, the RSS, is also playing a role in the selection process, though the final decision will be made through party consensus.