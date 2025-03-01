BJP set to name new president by mid-March, women front runners

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its new national president by the middle of March – 15th or 16th – after organisational elections in over 13 states conclude. Party sources suggest that the decision on JP Nadda’s successor will be made by building internal consensus.

“As being anticipated, the party aims to appoint a woman to this top post, most likely from South India to send a strong organisational message to the people of the Southern states,” a senior functionary hinted. Either Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeshwari or BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore MLA Vanathi Srinivasan could emerge as the most likely candidate if a woman from the South is chosen for the position.

The BJP, traditionally known for fostering unity through consultation, is considering multiple factors in its decision-making process, including regional representation, caste dynamics, and the party’s performance in upcoming elections.

The source said Daggubati Purandeshwari is one of the frontrunners. One of these candidates may be selected by the party keen to balance regional influence and national cohesion. Purandeshwari, aged about 66, joined the BJP in 2014 after leaving Congress, bringing her significant experience in organisational affairs. Currently serving as the BJP chief in Andhra Pradesh, she is regarded as a highly articulate woman leader.

Known as ‘Sushma Swaraj of the South’ due to her excellent oratory skills and fluency in five languages, she enjoys widespread acceptance among BJP ranks and supporters.