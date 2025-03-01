Congress gag order on Kerala leaders

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s TNIE column hailing the achievements of the CPM-led government in Kerala, the Congress leadership on Friday said those who don’t toe the party line would face action.
During the meeting of the Congress brass with Kerala leaders, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi cautioned the leaders “not to go against party line and disrespect the people of Kerala”.
Congress’ Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said all have to work in coordination, discipline, and unity to win the upcoming local body and Assembly elections in the state. “If anyone says anything personally... we will take strong action,” she said.
According to sources, Rahul said he is emotionally connected to the state and the people.
“People are yearning for a change and we should be careful about our strategies. We should not do anything wrong against the party line,” sources quoted him as saying.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that no leaders have the right to make out-of-line statements in the media.
At least three leaders, including M M Hassan, targeted Tharoor, saying his public comments damaged the party.
When asked if the censure is directed at Tharoor, Dasmunshi said: “Why are you only pinpointing Tharoor? So many others made personal views. It has been told generally to everyone.” She also ruled out a leadership change in the state unit. It means K Sudhakaran will continue as the president.