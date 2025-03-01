Congress gag order on Kerala leaders

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s TNIE column hailing the achievements of the CPM-led government in Kerala, the Congress leadership on Friday said those who don’t toe the party line would face action.

During the meeting of the Congress brass with Kerala leaders, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi cautioned the leaders “not to go against party line and disrespect the people of Kerala”.

Congress’ Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said all have to work in coordination, discipline, and unity to win the upcoming local body and Assembly elections in the state. “If anyone says anything personally... we will take strong action,” she said.