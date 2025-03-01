Congress worker's body found stuffed in suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak, party demands high-level probe

CHANDIGARH: A body of a woman Congress worker was found stuffed in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak district on Saturday.

The stuffed suitcase was found near Sampla bus stand and the woman was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, according to the police.

Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh stated that an investigation was underway and a case had been registered.

The incident comes on the eve of civic polls in Haryana.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed deep shock over the incident, calling it extremely distressing.