DFCCIL achieves record freight operations during Maha Kumbh 2025, doubling previous Kumbh figures

NEW DELHI: Freight train operations during Maha Kumbh 2025 more than doubled compared to the 2013 and 2019 Kumbh Melas, marking a significant surge.

In the 2013 Kumbh, an average of 72.62 freight trains operated daily. This figure increased to 78.21 per day in the 2019 Kumbh. However, in the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) handled an impressive 149.45 freight trains per day between 11 January 2025 and 26 February 2025 - the period of the ‘Snan’ (bath).

In addition to its role in the Maha Kumbh, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) also set up an exhibition camp in Prayagraj, which became a major attraction for devotees and visitors.

Praveen Kumar, the Managing Director of DFCCIL, visited the exhibition and commended the overwhelming response from attendees. The exhibition provided visitors with valuable insights into the evolution of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project, its state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the advanced technologies driving freight operations. This showcase beautifully blended India’s spiritual heritage with technological advancements, highlighting the nation’s progress in modern rail logistics and inspiring future developments in transportation infrastructure.

According to an official statement, in January 2025, when the Maha Kumbh began, the DFC Network reached a significant milestone in freight train operations. DFCCIL operated an average of 391 trains per day on DFC tracks, with the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) running an average of 209 trains per day, and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) operating 182 trains per day.