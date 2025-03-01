Nation

Five members of family killed in roof collapse in Punjab

The structure of the house was in dilapidated condition and the waste materials kept at the roof of the house caused the collapse.
After the incident, the neighbours took the members of the family to a hospital, where they were declared dead.
After the incident, the neighbours took the members of the family to a hospital, where they were declared dead.File photo
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PUNJAB: Five members of a family died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am in the village Pandori Gola here, said police.

The structure of the house was in a dilapidated condition.

Some waste material was kept at the roof of the house, and because of its weight, the roof collapsed.

After the incident, the neighbours took them to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Gobinda (40), wife Amarjit Kaur (36), their three minor children Gurbaj Singh (14), Gurlaal (17) daughter Ekam (15).

Bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, said police.

roof collapse
family killed

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com