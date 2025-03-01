Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande launches app to serve people of Bihar

PATNA: Putting all speculations to rest about his entry into politics, former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande launched the ‘Connect with Shivdeep’ app on Friday for the betterment of Bihar and its people, especially youth.

While launching the app in front of his wife Mamta, the 2006-batch IPS officer from Bihar cadre said that he will start his new innings from Bihar’s Munger district, where he had started his career as a police officer.

Speaking to presspersons, Lande said, “Though I was born in Maharashtra, Bihar has been my Karmabhoomi. The state gave me immense love and affection. It gave me recognition and identity in the real sense of the term. I will meet people before moving to Munger to launch the ‘Connect with Shivdeep’ campaign on March 4."

He also thanked his family for their unwavering support after he resigned from the police service in September last year. “It was very tough to take such a decision. But both my mother and wife lent their support when I apprised them of my plan to work for the youth of Bihar,” he said.

When asked about reasons for quitting the lucrative job, Lande said, “During my service as a police officer in Bihar, I came across youths who needed guidance and support. This idea struck my mind long ago. In due course of time, I worked on it and finally quit the job of IPS to serve them,” he revealed.

He further went on to say that he wouldn’t wear khaki (police uniform) but his heart remained unchanged. “Khaki is still inside me, my skin has become khaki,” he said, adding that even after quitting his job, he received thousands of messages from people about their pains and sufferings. “I want to meet them. They need my suggestions and support. I will work for them and guide them on how to tackles issues plaguing them for long. I will be available for them now. Earlier, I had limitations for being a public servant,” he revealed.

He also underscored his unbiased service throughout his career as a police officer. “Caste and religion have never been factors for me. I would listen to the grievances of people and try to solve them as early as possible. That was my motto while discharging my duty as a police officer,” he said.