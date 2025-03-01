Goldy Brar gang member injured in 'encounter' with police in Punjab's Mohali

CHANDIGARH: A member of the Goldy Brar gang Malkiat Singh, alias 'Maxi' was injured in an "encounter" with the Punjab police.

Malkiat Singh was allegedly trying to escape from police custody at Bhankharpur in Dera Bassi on Saturday morning when he was shot at by the Punjab police and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the gangster sustained bullet injury on his left leg while "unsuccessfully attempting to escape from police custody" near Ghagar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala Highway in Dera Bassi.

Malkiat Singh, a native of Rodala village in Rajasansi near Amritsar, is an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and Gangster Goldy Dhillon. He was operating an extortion racket on their behalf.

Recently, 'Maxi' and his accomplice Sandeep alias Deep were arrested by the Patiala Police in Arms Act case.

Subsequently, both were brought on production warrant from Patiala Jail by SAS Nagar Police on Friday, in connection with an extortion case.

The case relates to the suspects targeting a Mohali-based property dealer and demanding Rs 50 lakh from him in January 2025.

Gaurav Yadav said that following the disclosures of 'Maxi,' a police team led by DSP Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar was taking him to a spot where he had confessed to have concealed a .32 Calibre Pistol on Zirakpur-Ambala Highway in a bid to harm the property dealer.

However, upon reaching the location, 'Maxi' allegedly opened fire at the police team in an attempt to flee from custody. The police retaliated in which 'Maxi' sustained bullet injury on his left leg. He has been shifted to Civil Hospital in Mohali for treatment.

Gaurav Yadav said the weapon along with three cartridges and two used and empty casings have been recovered from his possession.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek said that the arrested accused has a criminal history with cases pertaining to extortion and arms act registered against him. Further investigations are on, he added.

A fresh case has been registered under sections 109, 132, 221 and 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Dera Bassi in SAS Nagar.