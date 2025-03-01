Gujarat nears 100% railway electrification: Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw

AHMEDABAD: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Gujarat has achieved 97% rail line electrification, with full electrification set to be completed soon.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to the state’s development, he highlighted a record Rs 17,155 crore railway budget allocation for Gujarat. With an unprecedented Rs 1.27 lakh crore investment in the state’s railway infrastructure, modernisation is in full swing.

During a visit to Ahmedabad Railway Station, Vaishnaw reviewed redevelopment projects and revealed that the station’s new design will showcase the city’s rich history. "Ahmedabad is a city of great historical and cultural importance," said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"The redevelopment will feature architectural elements like the swinging minarets, the toran entrance gate, and themes from the kite festival, reflecting the city’s heritage. This approach aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to preserve India’s cultural fabric while advancing modernisation," Vaishnaw emphasised, underscoring the project's broader national significance.

"97% of Gujarat’s rail lines are electrified, and the state will soon achieve 100%," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.