Himachal CM Sukhu sets six-month deadline to dismantle drug networks

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a six-month mission-mode crackdown to dismantle the state's drug network, directing police to take strict action.

He also directed the state police to map drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit a report by March 15. Panchayat representatives and Nambardars would also be roped in to combat this menace. The state government would introduce HP Anti Drug Act in the upcoming budget session, he added.

While presiding over a high-level meeting with senior police officers and other departments today, Sukhu instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade will be spared.

He also warned that government employees found involved in drug smuggling will be terminated.

The CM asked officials why was there a delay in processing the PIT-NDPS cases. "Review all the cases within one week and dispose of them," he instructed.