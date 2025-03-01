Himachal CM Sukhu sets six-month deadline to dismantle drug networks

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a six-month mission-mode crackdown to dismantle the state's drug network, directing police to take strict action.
He also directed the state police to map drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit a report by March 15. Panchayat representatives and Nambardars would also be roped in to combat this menace. The state government would introduce HP Anti Drug Act in the upcoming budget session, he added.
While presiding over a high-level meeting with senior police officers and other departments today, Sukhu instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade will be spared.
He also warned that government employees found involved in drug smuggling will be terminated.
The CM asked officials why was there a delay in processing the PIT-NDPS cases. "Review all the cases within one week and dispose of them," he instructed.
He said that the present state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug menace and that the properties of the drug peddlers and their associates must be attached and directed the Police department to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects.
Sukhu said that Anti Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened and additionally, a Special Task Force, headed by a senior police official, would also be notified to combat the drug menace.
He instructed senior police officials to take strict action against officers hesitant to register drug trafficking cases. He also directed them to ensure all NDPS cases reach their logical conclusion and to conduct thorough forward and backward linkages to dismantle the entire drug network.
Sukhu said that the state government would make efforts to establish Special Courts to fast track the NDPS cases and provisions of parole strictly. He further said that the state is also establishing a state-of-art rehabilitation centre for the victims in Kotla Behar of Sirmaur district.
Sukhu directed to enhance the vigilance in Pharma Companies and said that the licenses would be cancelled for those companies who are found involved in illegal sale of psychotropic drugs. He said that FIR would be registered against such companies and renewal of the licenses would not be allowed.