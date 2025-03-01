IMD forecasts above normal temperature, heatwave days

NEW DELHI: After a warmer winter, prepare for a round of hotter summer days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts above-normal heat wave conditions and temperatures in most of the country this summer.

The IMD noted that February 2025 was the hottest month since 1901. The average mean temperature was recorded at 22.04°C, compared to the average of 20.7°C. It recorded the second-highest maximum temperature and the highest minimum temperature since 1901. Central and southern regions also experienced warmer temperatures in February.

Meanwhile, the country registered 59% deficient rainfall between January and February. Central India recorded 89% deficient rainfall, followed by Northwest India at 64%.

According to the long forecast, IMD indicates that above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely over most of India, except for southern parts of Peninsular India, and isolated pockets of Northeast India.

It forecasts a number of likely above-normal heat wave days from March to May 2025 over most of the country except Northeast India, extreme north India, and southwestern and southern parts of Peninsular India.

Meanwhile, projections of above-normal temperatures and heat wave days in March, April, and May raise concerns among agriculture policymakers. The harvesting of major rabi crops, such as wheat, will start in mid-March in Punjab and Haryana.