India, EU set year-end FTA deadline

NEW DELHI: Setting a year-end deadline for their Free Trade Agreement, expanding cooperation in critical technologies, and boosting the India-Europe corridor, India and the European Union outlined an ambitious roadmap for their partnership following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation on Friday.

With Modi highlighting a shared India-EU vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region both sides also committed to explore a security and defence partnership. “We have prepared a blueprint for collaboration in the areas of trade, technology, investment, innovation, green growth, Security, Skilling and Mobility. We have directed our teams to conclude a mutually beneficial Bilateral Free Trade Agreement by the end of this year,” Modi said in a statement after the meeting.

As the meeting took place in the context of geopolitical headwinds unleashed by Donald Trump administration that among others unsettled the US-Europe relationship, Modi spoke about the relevance of India-EU ties at the plenary session.

“Geo-economic and political circumstances are rapidly evolving. And old equations are breaking down. In times like these, the partnership between India and the EU becomes even more important,” Modi said.

“A shared belief in democratic values, strategic autonomy, and rule-based global order unite India and the EU. Both countries are mega diverse market economies. In a sense, we are natural strategic partners,” he emphasised. “It is time to be pragmatic and ambitious. And to realign our priorities for today’s realities,” von der Leyen said at an address to a think tank in New Delhi before meeting Modi.