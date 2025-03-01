Jharkhand records 7.7% growth in last three years

RANCHI: After recovering from the effect of Covid-19, Jharkhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at an average annual rate of 7.7% during the last three years (2021-22 to 2023-24), according to the Economic Survey presented in the state assembly on Friday.

The Survey projects a 6.7% GSDP growth in 2024-25 and 7.5% in 2025-26. Jharkhand’s share in the national GDP was 1.59% in 2019-20, which increased to 1.64% in 2023-24.

The secondary sector has recorded the fastest growth rate, while the primary sector has grown relatively less. In last one year, the state’s inflation rate has remained within the targeted limit of 6% most of the time.

“The economic survey reflects the actual economic and social condition of the state. Revenue expenditure and collection under the JMM government in the last five years has significantly improved compared to previous government. The per capita income has increased... due to work done in rural and other sectors,” said state finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore.