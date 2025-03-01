NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde’s close aide, Walmik Karad, named kingpin in Santosh Deshmukh murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has named Walmik Karad, a close aide of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Dhananjay Munde, as the main accused in the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The CID has submitted an 1,800-page chargesheet before the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court against eight accused in the case. Those named in the chargesheet include Walmik Karad as the main accused, along with Vishnu Chate, Sudharshan Ghule, Pratik Ghule, Jairam Chate, Sudhir Sangale, Sidharth Sonawane, and Krishna Andhale.

The chargesheet details how Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered on 9 December. Investigations revealed that Deshmukh had attempted to prevent an extortion attempt linked to Awaada Wind Energy firm. According to the CID, Karad and Chate were trying to extort ₹2 crore from the company, and Deshmukh’s resistance led to his brutal killing.

The chargesheet states that Vishnu Chate repeatedly called and threatened Deshmukh, warning him not to interfere. “Walmik Karad also said that if they did not kill Santosh Deshmukh, then no one would fear them, and they would not be able to extort money. That would deprive them of easy money. Therefore, a permanent lesson had to be taught to Santosh Deshmukh at any cost,” the document states. The accused then devised a plan to murder Deshmukh and used sticks, iron rods, and gas pipes to kill him.