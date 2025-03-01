PM Modi calls India ‘factory of the world’; highlights innovation, global leadership

NEW DELHI: Describing India as a land of infinite innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the country is emerging as the new factory of the world.

“Once the world used to call India its back office for decades; now India is emerging as the factory of the world. We are not just a workforce, but a world-force now,” Prime Minister Modi asserted while speaking at the NXT conclave here. He stated that the world is keenly observing 21st century India, witnessing its organisational and innovative capabilities.

Highlighting his government’s initiative to promote local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, PM Modi said that the initiative has started yielding results, with Indian products gaining global demand and acceptance.

Discussing the nation’s progress across various sectors, the Prime Minister added that India is now manufacturing everything from semiconductors to aircraft carriers, adding that the world wants to study India’s success in detail and visit the country.

Speaking about the recent general elections, he pointed out that, for the first time in 60 years, a government in India has been re-elected for a third consecutive term.

“This public trust is based on India’s numerous achievements over the past 11 years. A few years ago, I had presented the ‘Vocal for Local and local for Global’ vision to the nation, and now this vision has turned into a reality,” he said.