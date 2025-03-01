PM Modi calls India ‘factory of the world’; highlights innovation, global leadership

NEW DELHI: Describing India as a land of infinite innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the country is emerging as the new factory of the world.
“Once the world used to call India its back office for decades; now India is emerging as the factory of the world. We are not just a workforce, but a world-force now,” Prime Minister Modi asserted while speaking at the NXT conclave here. He stated that the world is keenly observing 21st century India, witnessing its organisational and innovative capabilities.
Highlighting his government’s initiative to promote local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, PM Modi said that the initiative has started yielding results, with Indian products gaining global demand and acceptance.
Discussing the nation’s progress across various sectors, the Prime Minister added that India is now manufacturing everything from semiconductors to aircraft carriers, adding that the world wants to study India’s success in detail and visit the country.
Speaking about the recent general elections, he pointed out that, for the first time in 60 years, a government in India has been re-elected for a third consecutive term.
“This public trust is based on India’s numerous achievements over the past 11 years. A few years ago, I had presented the ‘Vocal for Local and local for Global’ vision to the nation, and now this vision has turned into a reality,” he said.
Providing examples, he mentioned that millets, turmeric, and various Indian products have transitioned from local to global markets, with India now supplying over 60% of the world’s turmeric. He cited coffee, electronic products, medicines, and mobile phones, among others, as examples of Indian products making a mark on the global stage.
The PM also spoke about India’s initiatives in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and the country’s efforts in giving a strong voice to the Global South. Discussing India’s role in climate action, he stated that the country has introduced the Mission LiFE vision to the world. He highlighted India’s leadership in the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
The PM further reiterated that India is not only emerging as a new factory of the world but also as a global force. He pointed out how Pulwama’s snow peas, Maharashtra’s Purandar figs, and Kashmir’s cricket bats are among Indian products experiencing growing international demand.
“India is not only providing products to the world but also becoming a trusted and reliable partner in the global supply chain,” he remarked, adding that the country’s leadership in various sectors is a result of years of hard work and systematic policy decisions.
Focusing on social development, he said that electricity has now reached more than 2.5 crore families for the first time. He highlighted India’s achievements done in every field.
Emphasising that India’s ability to set and achieve large targets is rooted in the mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', he stated that, by following this principle, the government has abolished around 1,500 obsolete laws over the past decade. Interestingly, one of those obsolete laws was the Dramatic Performances Act, which had allowed the arrest of individuals dancing in public places for the past 70 years.
Taking a swipe at previous leaders, he criticised the silence of past governments and the Lutyens' elite on such outdated laws, stressing his government’s efforts to remove them.
Highlighting that India, the land that introduced the world to the concept of zero, is now becoming the land of infinite innovations, the Prime Minister underscored that India is not just innovating but "innovating" —innovating the Indian way. He stated that India is creating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and adaptable, offering them to the world without gate-keeping. He cited the example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), which was developed to provide a secure and cost-effective digital payment system. He noted that Professor Carlos Montes was impressed by the people-friendly nature of UPI technology and mentioned that countries such as France, the UAE, and Singapore are now integrating it into their financial ecosystems.
Stressing India’s global aspirations, the Prime Minister remarked that this is not the time for small thinking or limited steps. He asserted that 'Made in India' should become the world’s mantra.
Expressing his vision, he said he wants people to think of 'Heal in India' when they require medical treatment, 'Wed in India' when planning a wedding, and to prioritise India for travel, conferences, exhibitions, and concerts.
“India is moving forward with the resolve to become a developed nation in the next 25 years,” PM Modi declared.