Snow avalanche hits J&K's Gulmarg, no loss of life reported

“There has been no loss of life or damage to property in the avalanche. Everyone has been accounted for and none is missing,” the police official said.

The authorities have advised people to take caution while venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

All the three top tourist destinations in Kashmir including the ski resort of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam are at present covered with a thick blanket of snow after the recent snowfall. The tourist destinations are presenting a view of winter wonderland, attracting a large number of tourists.

The upper reaches of Valley witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall from February 25-28. Srinagar and other plains also witnessed snowfall and heavy rainfall, ending the long dry spell. The late February snow has revived winter in Kashmir.

Due to heavy snowfall, Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which is only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of country , is closed for vehicular traffic.

The MeT has forecasted more rain and snow.

“On March 1-2, there will be generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated places during late night of March 2,” a MeT official said.

He said on March 3, there may be light to moderate rain and snow at most places. “The few higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir may receive moderate to heavy snowfall,” the official said.

He said from March 4-9, weather will remain generally dry while from March 10-12 there will be fresh spell of rain and snow.

The MeT has advised tourists, travellers and transporters to follow the advisory issued by administration and Traffic police.

Farmers have been advised to suspend irrigation and other farm operations till March 4.

The MeT also warned of landslides, rockfall and shooting stones at vulnerable places.

“Avoid slopy slopes and avalanche prone areas,” the MeT advised the people.