Snowfall triggers landslides in HP as parts of north get rain; 4 dead, 5 still missing in Uttarakhand avalanche

NEW DELHI: Heavy rains and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh triggered landslides and caused roadblocks on Saturday, disrupting normal life in the state, as several other parts of north India received showers.

In Uttarakhand, 50 workers trapped in an avalanche in the Chamoli district were rescued, but four of them died on Saturday as rescuers raced against time to save the remaining five.

The strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was shut on Thursday evening following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides in the Ramban district, was reopened for light motor vehicles after the weather improved, and road restoration work was carried out.

Parts of Delhi, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh received showers on Saturday.

A day after an avalanche buried 55 labourers alive at a BRO camp in Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, 50 of them were pulled out of the snow, but four of them died. The search is on for the remaining five.

The avalanche hit the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5.30 am and 6 am on Friday, according to the Army. Thirty-three of them were rescued by Friday night.

Rain and snowfall hampered the rescue efforts on Friday, and the operation was suspended as the night fell.

As the weather cleared up on Saturday morning, the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel based in Mana resumed the rescue operation, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said.

Six helicopters, including three of the Indian Army Aviation, two of the IAF and one civil copter hired by the Army, are engaged in the rescue operations, an Army spokesperson said.

Located three kilometres from Badrinath, Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.