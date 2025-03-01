Uttarakhand avalanche: Four laborers succumb to injuries, five still missing

DEHRADUN: Four people succumbed to injuries while five still remain missing in the ongoing rescue operation from the snow debris of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana, close to the China border, after a devastating avalanche.

Out of the 55 BRO labourers trapped under the snow on Friday morning, 50 have been rescued. Some of the rescued laborers are in critical condition and have been admitted to the hospital for urgent medical care.

"We are working tirelessly to locate the missing laborers," said Lt. Col. Manish Shrivastava, PRO of the Indian Army. "Rescue and relief efforts are underway on a war footing."

Rescue operations are being hampered by continuous snowfall in the area. The search operation was halted late Friday evening due to heavy snowfall but resumed on Saturday morning as the weather cleared.

The Indian Army, ITBP, and NDRF teams are collaborating to rescue those trapped. The Uttarakhand government has released helpline numbers for those affected by the avalanche.

Nand Kishore Joshi, the District Disaster Management Officer of Chamoli, confirmed the ongoing rescue efforts. He said, "With clear weather on Saturday morning, rescue and relief operations commenced, and Army personnel along with rescue teams successfully rescued 14 more laborers from the snow debris." The rescued laborers have been taken to the Mana Army Camp for medical aid and further treatment.