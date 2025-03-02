Five killed in collision between two motorcycles in Agra

AGRA: Five people were killed in a collision between two motorcycles here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night when a bike carrying four persons collided with another motorcycle carrying two riders, they said.

According to police, the victims on the first motorcycle have been identified as Bhagwan Das (35), Vakil (35), Ram Swaroop (28), and Sonu (30)-all residents of the Saiyan area.They were returning home from a wedding when the crash took place.

"The four were returning home around 10 pm on Saturday on a Splendor motorcycle when it collided with an approaching Bullet bike," said Ram Lakhan, a relative of one of the deceased.