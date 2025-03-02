Five women develop delirium after C-sections at MP's Sanjay Gandhi Medical College; probe ordered

BHOPAL: Five pregnant women who recently underwent cesarean section (C-section) deliveries at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, have developed delirium, prompting hospital authorities to initiate a multi-department probe.

Delirium is a sudden mental condition characterized by confusion, disorientation, and an inability to think or remember clearly.

According to reports, the five women—two of whom have been transferred to the ICU—come from Rewa, Panna, and neighboring districts. Shahid Ali, a resident of Amanganj (Panna), expressed concern for his niece, who underwent a C-section on Thursday evening. "Since Friday morning, she hasn't uttered a single word and doesn't recognize anyone. We're very worried about her health," Ali said.

Similarly, Ambuj Gupta, a Rewa resident, described the condition of his wife, who also had a cesarean delivery on Thursday night. "She is partially conscious and doesn't respond to us or the hospital staff. We don’t know what to do, she seems to have lost her memory," Gupta shared.

Sources at the government medical college hospital have confirmed the development and raised concerns that the anesthesia used during the C-section may be linked to the women's condition.

Dr. Rahul Mishra, the superintendent of the hospital, said that an investigation has been launched. “We’ve ordered a thorough investigation into this matter, as 4-5 of the 8 women who underwent C-sections have experienced delirium. Two have been shifted to the ICU for intensive care. However, all five women, including the two in the ICU, are not in danger,” Dr. Mishra said. He added that specialists from multiple departments, including gynecology, anesthesia, and neurology, are closely monitoring the patients and conducting the investigation.