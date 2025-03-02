Gangsters, smugglers and anti-social elements will soon be wiped out from State: Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that gangsters, smugglers, criminals and other antisocial elements will soon be wiped out from the state.

He blamed the previous governments for patronizing gangsters and criminals.

Addressing the gathering during the passing-out parade of 2490 police personnel at Jahan Khela in Hoshiarpur, he said that criminals have made this state their abode.

He also said that the state government has now started a crusade to weed out these anti-national elements, adding that they will be behind the bars soon.

He said that the Punjab government has launched a decisive war against drugs in the state as the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drugs.

He added that Punjab will be made completely drug free with the active support and cooperation of the general public.

Mann said that the supply line of the drugs is being snapped and drug peddlers are being put behind bars. Properties of the drug smugglers are also being confiscated or razed, he added.

He also expressed that the new police personnel will become an integral part in the war against the drugs.

He said that to overcome major challenges faced by the state, the police force must be updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.