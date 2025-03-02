Himani Narwal murder case: Family refuses to cremate body, Haryana Police sets up SIT

CHANDIGARH: The family of 29-year-old Himani Narwal, a Congress worker whose body was found in a suitcase in Rohtak, has refused to cremate her until the killer is apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate this case.

The incident created a massive political row in the state, with the grand old party demanding a high-level probe into the murder.

Her mother, Savita said her daughter’s growing popularity in the Congress party could have been a reason behind her murder.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. It could be from the party or could be from her friends as well. She was close to the Hooda family, which is why people were having problems. They were jealous of her. I would not perform her last rites until she gets justice." she said.

After the elections, she had become a little disillusioned with the party and had also stated that she wanted to do a job.

Her younger brother Jatin said, "We will not cremate her body until the murderer is arrested. She had been an active member of the Congress for several years and also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. She was doing her LLB from a local college and was living alone at the Vijay Nagar locality in Rohtak city.’’

Jatin, who live along with his mother in Delhi, further said that his elder brother Kuldeep, was also murdered in Rohtak in 2011 and later, their father passed away.