Himani Narwal murder case: Family refuses to cremate body, Haryana Police sets up SIT

CHANDIGARH: The family of 29-year-old Himani Narwal, a Congress worker whose body was found in a suitcase in Rohtak, has refused to cremate her until the killer is apprehended by the police.
The incident created a massive political row in the state, with the grand old party demanding a high-level probe into the murder.
Her mother, Savita said her daughter’s growing popularity in the Congress party could have been a reason behind her murder.
"The election and the party took my daughter's life. It could be from the party or could be from her friends as well. She was close to the Hooda family, which is why people were having problems. They were jealous of her. I would not perform her last rites until she gets justice." she said.
After the elections, she had become a little disillusioned with the party and had also stated that she wanted to do a job.
Her younger brother Jatin said, "We will not cremate her body until the murderer is arrested. She had been an active member of the Congress for several years and also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi. She was doing her LLB from a local college and was living alone at the Vijay Nagar locality in Rohtak city.’’
Jatin, who live along with his mother in Delhi, further said that his elder brother Kuldeep, was also murdered in Rohtak in 2011 and later, their father passed away.
Meanwhile, the Haryana police has formed a special investigation team (SIT), led by Sampla DSP Rajnish Kumar to investigate this murder case.
Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sampla, Rajnish Kumar, said that the Sampla SHO and the in-charge of Sampla Police Post were among the SIT.
The police have recovered Himani’s cell phone and the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles.
Also the CCTV footage from cameras near the crime scene is being looked to gather clues in the case,” he added.
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded a high-level probe into the matter. He said the government should provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible and provide the harshest punishment to the culprits.
"Whether the culprit is someone from the party or an outsider it will come out only after the probe. We have demanded an investigation and that the guilty should get strict punishment,’’ he said. He also claimed that the law and order situation in the state is worst.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra had pointed out that the deceased had been actively campaigning with Bhupinder Hooda and Deepinder Hooda during the elections.