Having same EPIC numbers doesn’t duplicate or fake voters: Election Commission of India

NEW DELHI: Addressing certain social media posts that suggested electors in two different states were getting the same Voter ID numbers, the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed the possibility of duplications. The ECI stating that a person can cast a vote only at their designated polling stations in their respective constituencies.

However, the poll panel in a statement further clarified that the Commission will work to avoid even this duplication by allotting voters unique Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. The EPIC is the 10-digit voter ID card number issued by the Election Commission of India to each elector.

It said certain social media posts had flagged the issue of electors of two different states having identical EPIC numbers, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also made similar charges earlier this week.

The Commission in the statement said, “It is clarified that while EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth are different for the electors with the same EPIC number.”