Minor girl raped, forced to undergo abortion; accused man, doctor arrested

THANE: Mumbai police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and forcing her to have an abortion using fake documents in Thane district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

The aborted fetus, which was buried at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, has been exhumed for further investigation. A doctor who provided medicine to terminate the minor's pregnancy has also been arrested.

According to Ulhasnagar central police station's senior inspector Shankar Avtade, "The victim and the accused man were neighbors in Ulhasnagar. In July last year, the accused lured the victim to his home under the pretext of having dinner, while his wife, children, and parents had gone to their native village and allegedly raped the minor multiple times and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, the official said.