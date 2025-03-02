One arrested, five FIRs registered following violent clash in Jadavpur University

KOLKATA: Five FIRs have been registered, and one person has been arrested so far in connection with the violent clashes at Jadavpur University on Saturday.

Education minister Bratya Basu was heckled, his car was vandalised, and several professors were attacked.

On Saturday evening, violence erupted when students, primarily from ultra-left organizations, demanded that Basu announce student union election dates on the spot.

When the minister stated that he could not do so without consulting senior officials, tensions escalated. Protesters ransacked the venue, damaged his vehicle, assaulted professors, and later set fire to a university employees' office.