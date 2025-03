Raut wants to compete with Salim-Javed: Fadnavis denies rift with Shinde

Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the budget session will be the first House proceedings of the new government after Mahayuti’s stunning victory in the state polls last year.

“It is just that Fadnavis and I have swapped our chairs. Only Ajit Pawar’s chair is fixed,” said Shinde, who was the CM before the assembly elections with Fadnavis and Pawar as his deputies then.

Pawar came up with the repartee, “What can I do if you couldn’t keep your chair,” sending all three into peals of laughter.

Fadnavis dismissed the reports that claimed that he had stayed decisions taken by his predecessor. “I have not stayed any decision taken by Shinde,” he said.

The CM and his deputies also rubbished Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s claim about Shinde meeting Union Minister Amit Shaha at 4 am in Pune to complain against Fadnavis.

Shinde said Shah is a leader of the BJP-led NDA. Pawar asserted that it was a courtesy call at 10 am. Fadnavis said he too was present in the meeting.

Raut in his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday claimed the meeting took place at a hotel in Pune’s Koregaon Park on February 22. Shinde who is a “leader of 57 MLAs” had to stay awake till 4 am to meet Shah, he claimed.

Fadnavis said Raut wants to compete with Salim-Javed, the iconic screenwriting pair of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, while Shinde claimed there was “chemical locha (imbalance)” in the head of the Sena (UBT) leader.

Amid disagreement over guardian ministers’ posts to taking separate review meetings to separate medical cells and ‘war rooms’ for monitoring projects, there were reports of unease between Fadnavis and Shinde.

When asked about his “don’t take me lightly” remark, Shinde said he had already clarified that it was directed at those who took him lightly and how he taught them a lesson, in a veiled reference to Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis added, “I don’t take Shinde lightly so the remark was directed at those who underestimated him.” He also lashed out at the opposition for boycotting the customary tea party on the eve of the assembly session.