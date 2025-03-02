Vice-President Dhankhar urges corporate sector to prioritise education

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that philanthropic efforts should not be driven by commercial interests, highlighting concerns about commodification in health and education.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 75th-anniversary ceremony of K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce in Mumbai, he called on corporate leaders to see investment in education as a contribution to the nation’s future.

“Our health and education sectors are being plagued by these influences... Corporate leaders should view investment in education not just as philanthropy but as an investment in our present, our future, and, to put it bluntly, an investment in the development of industry, business, and trade,” Dhankhar said.

He described education as a powerful tool for transformation, addressing inequalities and creating a level playing field. "Education is the most impactful, transformative mechanism because it brings about equality. It addresses inequities, affords a level playing field, and uncovers genius through the path of education. Our framers of the Constitution were very wise; they placed education in the Concurrent List. For those who are not familiar with the legal term, the Concurrent List means it is a joint responsibility of both the state and the union," he stated.