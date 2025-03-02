Woke up beside dead co-worker, ate snow to survive: Uttarakhand avalanche survivor recalls tragedy

DEHRADUN: BRO worker Jagbir Singh came to his senses surrounded by an endless expanse of white, next to a dead co-worker, his body stuck inside mounds of snow with a fractured leg and injuries to his head.

Singh saw a hotel some distance away and took shelter in it for around 25 harrowing hours, eating snow when thirsty and battling piercing cold with only a single blanket to share with over a dozen of his companions, all of who were trapped under an avalanche in the high-altitude village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Jagbir Singh from Amritsar said he was sleeping in his container at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp when the snowslide sent them tumbling several hundred metres down.

"The container we were in went rolling down. By the time we could figure out what had happened, I found a colleague had died and one of my legs was fractured. I also had an injury in the head. There were heaps of snow everywhere," he said.

They somehow trudged to a hotel at some distance and took shelter.

"We were rescued after 25 hours during which 14-15 of us had just one blanket to cover us. We ate snow when we felt thirsty," he said.

Fifty-four BRO workers who were all housed inside containers for the night got stuck due to the avalanche Friday morning. Seven workers died while 46 of them are receiving treatment for their injuries after they were pulled out safely following a multi-agency rescue operation.

Efforts to find one other worker are still underway.

The traumatised survivors of the avalanche brought to the military hospital in Jyotirmath recount their horrifying ordeal.

The avalanche was so fierce that it blew the containers 300 metres down in just ten seconds, said Manoj Bhandari from Uttarkashi.

"I lost my senses for a while then realised running away was impossible as there were 3-4 feet of snow all around. Somehow we walked barefoot through the snow to reach an empty Army guest house to take shelter. Rescuers reached us after 2-3 hours," Bhandari said.