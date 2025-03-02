'Won't name successor till I'm alive': Mayawati removes nephew Akash from key posts in BSP

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts and said that she will not name her successor till she is alive.

The party is supreme and relations can come later, said the former chief minister who sacked Akash Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him her political successor.

In a slew of other significant changes in the BSP leadership announced at a high-level meeting of the party's office-bearers from across the country here, Mayawati appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators.

Removing Akash Anand from all party posts, Mayawati held his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, whom she expelled from the BSP last month on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities, responsible, according to a party statement.

Siddharth divided the BSP into two groups across the country and tried to weaken it. He also ruined the political career of Akash Anand, she said.

She said she will not announce her successor till she is alive.

The party and the movement are supreme and relations like brother, sister and their children come later, she added.