Asiatic lion population rising steadily: PM Modi visits Gir on World Wildlife Day, hails conservation efforts

AHMEDABAD: The Asiatic lion population is on the rise, thanks to relentless conservation efforts over the years.

Equally crucial, tribal communities and local women have played a vital role in preserving their habitat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Monday.

Marking World Wildlife Day, Modi embarked on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, underscoring the government's commitment to wildlife conservation.

His visit followed an overnight stay at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house in Sasan managed by the state forest department. The night halt came after his visit to Somnath on Sunday evening, where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple, the first among the 12 jyotirlingas.

After his lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience in a series of posts on X.

"This morning, on WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion," he wrote.

Recalling his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he highlighted conservation efforts, stating, "Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily."