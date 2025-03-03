Centre, BJP states plan to unveil new women schemes on March 8

NEW DELHI: The Centre and BJP governments in states are planning to announce several women-centric initiatives on March 8 in line with its policy aimed at women’s empowerment.
BJP sources said that on the occasion of International Women’s Day the party is planning to introduce initiatives that will financially empower women from poorer categories, both in Delhi and other party-ruled states.
“Since our party is taking initiatives centred on the economic, educational, and social empowerment of women, we are poised to introduce more women-centric schemes. A large section of women voters have supported us, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is genuinely committed to their empowerment through a slew of schemes,” a senior party functionary said.
It is expected that some of these initiatives will include financial support for girls’ education and assistance for women from marginalised sections for the promotion of vocational and skills-based empowerment, the functionary said.
“Additionally, the BJP Mahila Morcha has planned a series of outreach programmes and activities for Women’s Day on March 8, focusing on the Prime Minister’s eight flagship schemes designed to empower women economically, educationally, and socially,” he said.
In Delhi, the registration process for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, which promises `2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections, is expected to begin on March 8.
This scheme was included in the BJP’s Delhi Assembly election manifesto, which pledged to provide financial assistance to women once the party came to power in the city.