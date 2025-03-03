Centre, BJP states plan to unveil new women schemes on March 8

NEW DELHI: The Centre and BJP governments in states are planning to announce several women-centric initiatives on March 8 in line with its policy aimed at women’s empowerment.

BJP sources said that on the occasion of International Women’s Day the party is planning to introduce initiatives that will financially empower women from poorer categories, both in Delhi and other party-ruled states.

“Since our party is taking initiatives centred on the economic, educational, and social empowerment of women, we are poised to introduce more women-centric schemes. A large section of women voters have supported us, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is genuinely committed to their empowerment through a slew of schemes,” a senior party functionary said.