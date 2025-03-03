Clashes erupt between Leftist, TMCP activists as SFI enforces strike on university campuses across Bengal

KOLKATA: Clashes erupted between activists of various Leftist student bodies and Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) across West Bengal on Monday during a strike called by CPI(M)'s student wing SFI on university campuses across the state demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Clashes were reported between members of the TMC's students' wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI in Medinipur town in Paschim Medinipur district, Siliguri in Darjeeling district, Cooch Behar district and Panskura in Purba Medinipur district.

Campuses of Jadavpur and Presidency universities in Kolkata wore a deserted look as common students, faculty members and other staffers stayed away while Students' Federation of India (SFI) members gathered on the campuses to enforce the day-long strike that began at 10 am.

Campuses of other higher educational institutions such as Calcutta University, Rabindra Bharati University, North Bengal University and Burdwan University were partially affected as some classes were not held even though semester examinations were conducted, officials said.

However, fewer SFI activists were seen on these campuses, unlike at JU and Presidency University.

Activists of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students' wing of the ruling TMC, were also seen on the campuses.

The strike did not affect vehicular movement so far as the SFI activists did not cause any disruption to road traffic and candidates proceeded smoothly to various examination centres across the state since the morning hours.

West Bengal board class 12 examinations also began on Monday.

Two students were injured when a car in the convoy of Basu grazed past them during a melee in Jadavpur University on March 1 as Leftists students tried to prevent the minister from leaving the campus, demanding a discussion on the conduct of student union polls.