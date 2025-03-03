Congress will not work as ‘B’ team of RJD in polls, says Bihar in-charge

PATNA: At a time when BJP and JD(U) are consolidating their alliance ahead of Bihar assembly elections, all is not well between Congress and RJD. If the statement of newly appointed Congress in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru’s is any indication, seat-sharing among opposition alliance partners will not be an easy task.
Krishna Allavaru, who reached Patna on Sunday for the second time within a fortnight, said that Congress will not work as ‘B’ team of people in Bihar. Instead, it will work as ‘A’ team of people, which is a clear signal for its alliance partner, RJD that it would seek a respectable number of seats from it in the upcoming election.
In 2020, Congress had contested 70 seats. However, grand old party could secure its win on 19 seats only. Allavaru, however, clarified that the party would primarily focus on strengthening its support base at booth level before the elections to derive good results.
In response to a media query, Bihar in-charge said that talks among grand alliance partners for seat-sharing have not started. But one thing is sure that the party would not work as people’s ‘B’ team this time.
Speaking on possibility of Congress contesting Bihar assembly polls independently, similar on the lines of Delhi, Allavaru said that the party is in the process of formulating electoral strategy for the state assembly elections.
Bihar –in-charge made it clear that only those party workers would be given positions in organisation who would work hard on the ground. Similarly, only hard workers will get tickets in the assembly elections. “The process for the purpose has already started,” he told the media.
Sources said that Congress, in fact, wanted to strengthen its support base at village and booth levels and not to rely on RJD. Corroborating RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s statement that double engine government has failed to deliver and has virtually become ‘kharata’ (outdated), Allavaru said that there is no doubt that the ruling dispensation has not come to the expectations of people.
When asked about Bihar chief minister’s son Nishant Kumar’s entry into politics, Bihar Congress in-charge said that it was upto to Nitish or Nishant to decide.