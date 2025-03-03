Dehradun Diary | 591 arrested in 2 months in crackdown on drug

In the largest operation against drug trafficking since the formation of Uttarakhand, police have arrested 591 people over the past two months as part of the “Drug-Free Uttarakhand” campaign. Authorities have seized narcotics valued at Rs 24.25 crore from these offenders. DGP Deepam Seth reported that 427 cases have been registered in this special operation, leading to the recovery of 936.56 kilograms of illegal drugs. Additionally, 26 criminals have been detained under the Gangster Act, and assets worth approximately Rs 1.74 crore belonging to 15 accused individuals have been confiscated for being illegally acquired.

Industrialists upset over 29% power rate hike

The proposed 29% increase in electricity rates by the state’s three power corporations—UPCL (12%), PTCUL (12%), and UJVNL (5%)—has sparked discontent among local industrialists. During a public hearing held by the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission, industry representatives made it clear that businesses may relocate unless electricity prices are reduced. Pankaj Gupta, president of the Industries Association of Uttarakhand, voiced his concerns: “Every year, electricity rates are being increased. This is alarming and affecting our operations.”