Development of any country is reflected in the quality of its education system: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday told the heads of higher education institutions that they have a crucial role in achieving the goal of establishing India as an important centre of the knowledge economy.

Inaugurating the two-day Visitor’s Conference 2024-25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president emphasised that the development of any country is reflected in the quality of its education system.

Addressing the heads of India's premier institutes, the President said that along with excellence, social inclusion and sensitivity should also be an essential aspect of India's education system.

“No economic, social, or psychological limitation of any kind should be a hindrance in getting higher education,” she said, adding that the heads and teachers of institutions of higher learning should take care of young students, remove any insecurity from their minds and provide them moral and spiritual strength.

She urged them to make every possible effort to provide counselling and inspiration to students and spread positive energy in the campuses.

She also expressed confidence that with their global thinking, the heads of higher learning institutions would prepare a generation of builders of a developed India.