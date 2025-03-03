Economic zone to come up on bullet train route

NEW DELHI: Like in Japan, the route for India’s first bullet train, currently under construction, has been designed to create a large and unified economic zone across the states it passes through.

The economic zones, which will be established once the bullet train services between Mumbai and Ahmedabad begin, are expected to yield economic benefits through industrialisation.

“The biggest advantage of the bullet train is that it brings together 5-6 cities to form a single economic zone,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said. “The bullet train project is not only a means of transportation, but it is a project for the growth of the entire region,” he added.

India’s first high-speed rail corridor, designed to accommodate bullet trains, is anticipated to give an economic boost to more than 12 cities along its route, and their smaller neighbouring towns through enhanced business and industrial activities.

Drawing a comparison to Japan’s first bullet train project, which created a significant hub between Osaka and Tokyo, Vaishnaw said, “As a result of Japan’s first bullet train, introduced between Osaka and Tokyo, all the six cities located along the route between these stations emerged as major hubs. Similarly, areas like Surat, Nadia, Bilimora, Vapi, Thane, Ahmedabad, and others along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route will witness rapid growth.”