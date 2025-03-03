Exercises carried out to raise Special Forces for operations

NEW DELHI: The month of February was hectic for the Indian Special Forces (SF) as troops carried out training exercises in multiple theatres, desert and mountains, at the joint tri-services and bilateral levels.

Also, the SF troops are conducting airborne operations at the international levels. These add to the government’s plan to raise the Armed Forces Special Operations Division.

“An integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise named Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 was conducted by the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 24 to 28 February 2025,” the IAF said. The exercise involved elite Para (Special Forces) from the Indian Army, the Marine Commandos from the Indian Navy, along with the Garud (Special Forces) from the Indian Air Force, participating together in a simulated combat environment.

This high-intensity drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and synergy among the three Special Forces units to ensure swift and effective response towards emerging security challenges. The exercise included airborne insertion, precision strikes, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations, combat free falls and urban warfare scenarios wherein the combat readiness of the forces was tested under realistic conditions.

In February, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force also conducted a significant joint exercise, involving their elite special forces, to enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination.