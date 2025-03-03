Exercises carried out to raise Special Forces for operations

NEW DELHI: The month of February was hectic for the Indian Special Forces (SF) as troops carried out training exercises in multiple theatres, desert and mountains, at the joint tri-services and bilateral levels.
Also, the SF troops are conducting airborne operations at the international levels. These add to the government’s plan to raise the Armed Forces Special Operations Division.
“An integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise named Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 was conducted by the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 24 to 28 February 2025,” the IAF said. The exercise involved elite Para (Special Forces) from the Indian Army, the Marine Commandos from the Indian Navy, along with the Garud (Special Forces) from the Indian Air Force, participating together in a simulated combat environment.
This high-intensity drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and synergy among the three Special Forces units to ensure swift and effective response towards emerging security challenges. The exercise included airborne insertion, precision strikes, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism operations, combat free falls and urban warfare scenarios wherein the combat readiness of the forces was tested under realistic conditions.
In February, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force also conducted a significant joint exercise, involving their elite special forces, to enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination.
As TNIE reported, “Elite troops of the Indian Army recently participated in a comprehensive training exercise christened Exercise Winged Raider.” The exercise focused on special airborne operations, demonstrating a high level of preparedness and synergy between the two forces.
According to the Army, the exercise “involved rehearsing various airborne insertion techniques from both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, enhancing the skills of participating personnel.
The exercise also witnessed a first in the Eastern Theatre in terms of training on airborne operations from the Chinook Helicopter.” The training provided a valuable opportunity for troops to refine their expertise in airborne operations, which are essential for rapid deployment and mission success.
The Army emphasized that “the exercise underscored the critical role of airborne forces in modern military strategy, enabling swift and decisive action in diverse operational environments.”